Diamondbacks' Brennan Malone: Drafted by Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have selected Malone with the 33rd overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Malone has a rare combination of extreme projectability (athletic, 6-foot-4, 200-pound frame) and an already present 70-grade fastball. He sits in the mid-90s with that pitch, and it has wicked late break. His recently-improved slider is a second plus offering and his curveball and changeup should both be at least average pitches. Malone has a picturesque delivery, which, combined with his athleticism, leads evaluators to project at least average command. All prep pitching prospects carry a great amount of risk, but Malone has the type of upside worth gambling on.