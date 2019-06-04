Diamondbacks' Brennan Malone: Drafted by Diamondbacks
The Diamondbacks have selected Malone with the 33rd overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Malone has a rare combination of extreme projectability (athletic, 6-foot-4, 200-pound frame) and an already present 70-grade fastball. He sits in the mid-90s with that pitch, and it has wicked late break. His recently-improved slider is a second plus offering and his curveball and changeup should both be at least average pitches. Malone has a picturesque delivery, which, combined with his athleticism, leads evaluators to project at least average command. All prep pitching prospects carry a great amount of risk, but Malone has the type of upside worth gambling on.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start