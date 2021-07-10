de Geus (1-0) won Friday's 5-2 victory against the Dodgers, getting two outs in the fifith inning.
de Geus relieved starter Taylor Widener with two on and one out in the fifth and recorded two straight outs to fall in line for the win. Surpisinigly, the win is the rookie's first decision in 32 innings this season, though he's mostly been deployed in mop-up duty.
