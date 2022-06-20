Kennedy went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins.
Kennedy blew things wide open for the Diamondbacks, notching their fourth home run of the game in the sixth inning, and the only one that wasn't a solo shot. He's now 3-for-10 with a triple, a homer, four RBI and three runs scored in his first three major-league games. Considering he batted .296/.384/429 in 54 contests with Triple-A Reno before his promotion, it's not surprising to see Kennedy continue to hit well. His playing time is likely to take a hit soon, as Ketel Marte (hamstring) is due to return during a three-game series in San Diego that starts Monday.