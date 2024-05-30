Grice allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings for Low-A Visalia on Wednesday.

Grice was a two-way player at Clemson, but the Diamondbacks drafted the left-hander to become a pitcher, and he's adjusting to what it means to be a pitcher only. "He can throw his fastball and curveball for strikes, he's just trying to define himself as a pitcher and what that means," Arizona farm director Shaun Larkin told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. "Whether it's his mechanics, pitch usage, pitch design, it's all relatively new for him pitching every fifth day, but he's trending really well in his developmental path." Through nine games (eight as a starter), Grice has a 4.63 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 17 walks over 35 innings for the Rawhide.