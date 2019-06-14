Diamondbacks' Caleb Joseph: Back in big leagues

Joseph was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Friday, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.

Joseph will replace Alex Avila, who landed on the injured list with a calf strain in a corresponding move. The Diamondbacks have heavily rotated their catchers all season, so Joseph could potentially see a fairly even split behind the plate with Carson Kelly.

