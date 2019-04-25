Diamondbacks' Caleb Joseph: Back on bench

Joseph is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.

Joseph picked up his fourth start of the season in Wednesday's 11-2 win and turned in his best offensive showing to date, recording two hits in four at-bats. Despite the solid day at the dish, Joseph is unlikely to pick up regular playing time anytime soon as the clear No. 3 option at catcher behind Carson Kelly and John Ryan Murphy.

More News
Our Latest Stories