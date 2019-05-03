Diamondbacks' Caleb Joseph: Booted to minors

Joseph was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Joseph has struggled to a .176 average with two RBI over nine contests this season, so he'll head to the minors in an attempt to find his swing. The Diamondbacks recalled Tim Locastro from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

