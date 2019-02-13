Diamondbacks' Caleb Joseph: Reaches deal with Arizona

Joseph signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Joseph will join a crowded Arizona catcher picture that already includes offseason pickup Carson Kelly and holdovers Alex Avila and John Ryan Murphy. It's likely that the Diamondbacks will only carry three backstops into Opening Day, so Joseph won't be guaranteed a spot with the big club out of camp despite possessing a 40-man roster spot.

