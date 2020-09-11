Smith (COVID-19) was activated from the injured list Friday ahead of his scheduled start against Seattle.

Smith made just a single start this year before being sidelined as part of the Marlins' early-season coronavirus outbreak. He remained on the injured list after joining the Diamondbacks in a deadline-day trade. He should have the opportunity to pitch fairly deep into this contest, however, as he threw 70 pitches in an intrasquad game Saturday.