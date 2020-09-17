Smith didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's contest between the Angels and the Diamondbacks. He gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while fanning four across two innings.

Smith has made three starts this season and hasn't pitched more than three innings in any of those outings, so it's safe to consider him as an "opener" rather than a regular starter. As such, his upside going forward shouldn't be very high due to his inability to pitch deep into games.