Arizona manager Torey Lovullo expressed confidence in Smith, who has had a rocky spring, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Smith has been knocked around and dealt with command issues, but apparently Lovullo is unfazed by the left-hander's Cactus League results, all but calling him a lock for the rotation Friday afternoon. About an hour later, Smith pitched well over 4.1 innings against the Brewers. There was some loud contact and bouts of wavering control, but Smith was better than he had been in two of his past three spring outings. He's allowed eight runs on 10 hits and eight walks over 11.2 innings.