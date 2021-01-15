Smith and the Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year, $1.465 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

A battle with COVID-19 limited Smith to just 14 innings last season on either side of a trade from the Marlins. His 2.57 ERA in those innings looks quite good, but it came with a poor 15:12 K:BB. The sample size is too small to significant alter Smith's reputation in either direction heading into 2021.

