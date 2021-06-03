Smith has not been told if he will be making another start, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Smith made a passable fill-in start Tuesday and was good enough to earn another start. Already down three starters, the Diamondbacks await word on Madison Bumgarner, who left Wednesday's start with shoulder discomfort. It would seem Smith is a lock to remain in the rotation. If so, the left-hander would likely next pitch Sunday against the Brewers.