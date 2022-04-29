Smith was recalled from Triple-A Reno prior to Friday's game.
He worked as a multi-inning reliever at Triple-A, giving up one run on eight hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 7.2 innings over three appearances. Smith should work in a similar role out of the big-league bullpen.
