Smith allowed one walk while striking out three over three scoreless innings in Monday's spring game against the Giants.

Smith rebounded from a rough first outing, in which he permitted six runs on four hits and two walks. "What stood out to me was a quality change-up," manager Torey Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "He kept going back to it. He kept reading swings and had a lot of really productive moments with it." Smith has slotted in between Zac Gallen and Madison Bumgarner this spring, suggesting he'll be the Diamondbacks' No. 2 starter.