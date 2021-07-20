Smith (3-6) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6.2 innings to earn the win over the Pirates on Monday.

The last time Smith pitched, the Dodgers rocked him for nine runs in one-plus inning, but the left-hander was much better Monday. He befuddled Pittsburgh hitters with his changeup for six innings before the Pirates scratched out a couple of runs in the seventh. The Diamondbacks managed to hold on for Smith's first win since he rejoined the rotation June 1. His next turn through the rotation is scheduled for Sunday on the road against the Cubs.