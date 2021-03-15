Smith allowed one run on one hit and four walks while striking out five over 2.1 innings in Sunday's spring game against San Francisco.
Smith was unable to consistently command, which led to his second poor outing in three Cactus League outings. Just 31 of his 58 offerings landed in the zone. The left-hander has allowed seven runs on five hits and seven walks while striking out nine over 7.1 spring innings.
