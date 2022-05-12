Smith struck out six over three scoreless and perfect innings in Wednesday's 11-3 loss to the Marlins.
Smith entered after starter Merrill Kelly survived nine baserunners over five innings. The lefty has been plagued by inconsistency but delivered his best performance of the season. Since returning from Triple-A Reno, Smith has allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings.
