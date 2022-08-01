Smith was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a fractured right hand.
It's unclear how long Smith will need to recover from his injury, but he will be out at least a couple weeks. Kevin Ginkel was called up to take Smith's spot in Arizona's bullpen.
