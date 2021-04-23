Smith (1-1) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out two and walking one while picking up the win in Thursday's 14-11, extra-innings victory over Cincinnati.

The lefty has pitched well after transitioning to the bullpen, now holding a 2.63 ERA across 13.2 innings pitched. Command does remain an issue for Smith, who has walked eight batters thus far in 2021. Arizona lacks legitimate rotation depth and it wouldn't be surprising to see the 29-year-old return to a starting role at some point.