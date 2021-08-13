Smith (4-8) won Thursday's 12-3 win against the Padres, allowing an unearned run on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts across 5.1 innings.

Smith was saddled with the bulk role of following opener Matt Peacock after scheduled starter Taylor Widener was scratched and delivered one of his best outings of the season. It was these same Padres who bounced Smith to the bullpen following his August 6 start, and the possibility that he could reenter the rotation due to the Widener injury exists.