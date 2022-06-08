Smith was charged with two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four in 4.1 innings of long relief in Tuesday's 14-8 loss to the Reds.

Smith did his best to save the rest of the Arizona bullpen after starter Tyler Gilbert ceded seven runs (six earned) while recording only five outs before departing. With Gilbert unlikely to get another turn through the rotation this weekend in Philadelphia, Smith could be built up enough to make a spot start, but the Diamondbacks are more likely to turn to the recently signed Dallas Keuchel to step in as their new fifth starter.