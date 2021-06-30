Smith (2-4) took the loss against St. Louis on Tuesday, hurling five innings and allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight.

The outing was largely a battle for the right-hander, who needed 98 pitches to make it through five frames. He allowed at least one baserunner in each of his innings and also committed an error. Still, Smith nearly made it through the appearance without giving up a run -- he held the Cardinals scoreless through 4.2 frames before Nolan Arenado slugged a two-run homer to plate the first runs of the contest for either team. Smith has been effective since moving back into the starting rotation June 1, registering a 2.87 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 10.1 K/9 across six starts. However, he has an 0-3 record to show for it, and he has struggled with his control, notching a 4.9 K/9 over that span. He's tentatively lined up to make his next start at home versus San Francisco on Sunday.