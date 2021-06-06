Smith (2-2) yielded one run on three hits and two walks over five innings Friday, striking out eight and taking a loss against the Brewers.

Overall it was a strong start for Smith as the only run to score on him came via a fifth-inning solo shot by Daniel Robertson. Unfortunately for him, Arizona's offense couldn't get anything going against Corbin Burnes. Since rejoining the rotation, Smith has allowed just three runs while striking out 10 over 10 frames. Assuming he gets another turn in the rotation, the 29-year-old righty is lined up to face the Angels at home next weekend.