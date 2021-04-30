Smith (2-1) was dominant in earning the win over the Rockies on Thursday. He struck out all three batters faced in the seventh inning of a 5-3 win.

Smith elicited nine swings-and-misses on his 12 pitches and put himself on the radar for a return to the rotation. Since being dropped to the bullpen, Smith has sparkled in relief, allowing just one run on six hits and five walks while striking out 16 over 12.2 innings. Manager Torey Lovullo was asked by Steve Gilbert of MLB.com about the rotation going forward in light of Taylor Widener's groin injury and another sub-par outing from Luke Weaver. "We feel like we have other moving parts in that area (rotation) that we might look at first, because he's created a little spot for himself," the manager said. Lovullo's comments suggest the Diamondbacks are happy with the niche Smith has carved out in the 'pen and may look to other arms for the rotation.