Smith (COVID-19) was traded from the Marlins to the Diamondbacks on Monday along with Humberto Mejia and a player to be named later, with Starling Marte going the other way, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Smith made just a single start this season before being caught up in the Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak. He's been cleared to throw since mid-August, however, and appears to be quite close to being ready to return. The lefty produced a passable 4.41 ERA over the previous two seasons, with a 26.3 percent strikeout rate generally being offset by a 9.6 percent walk rate and a 26.9 percent groundball rate.