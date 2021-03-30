Smith allowed seven runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five over 3.2 innings against the Cubs on Monday.
Smith was touched for two home runs Monday, bringing his spring total to five HRs allowed over 21 innings. Arizona's No. 3 starter allowed five runs or more in three of six spring starts.
