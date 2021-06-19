Smith pitched six scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Friday, allowing one hit and four walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision.

Smith struggled some with his control -- he gave up a season-high four walks -- but through six innings the only hit he yielded was an AJ Pollock single. However, the Arizona offense was unable to figure out opposing pitcher Trevor Bauer, wasting Smith's strong effort and leading to the club's 15th straight loss. The left-hander hurler went a season-high six innings and kept the ball in the park for the first time in his five starts this season, and he'll look to build upon the strong effort his next time out, which is tentatively slated to take place Wednesday at home against Milwaukee.