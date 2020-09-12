Smith took a no-decision during Friday's win against the Mariners, allowing one run on one hit and a walk while striking out three across three innings.

Smith's only damage of the night came via a solo home run by Dylan Moore in the third inning. Otherwise the southpaw held the Mariners in check, despite getting lifted after the third inning and throwing 29-of-40 pitches for strikes. Smith, who was activated from the injured list ahead of Friday's contest, made only one start this season that also lasted three innings before he was impacted by the Marlins' coronavirus outbreak. The 29-year-old will gear up for his next start Wednesday at Angel Stadium.