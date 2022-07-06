Smith (1-1) allowed one hit and two walks (one intentional) while striking out one over 1.2 scoreless innings to claim the win over San Francisco on Tuesday.

Smith was the pitcher of record when Arizona plated five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning for a comeback win. He had been a candidate to start the game, which would have been Zach Davies' (shoulder) turn through the rotation, but manager Torey Lovullo went with Tyler Gilbert, up from Triple-A Reno. Smith has sparkled in a long-relief role (3.03 ERA, 35.2 IP) and could join the rotation, which is unsettled beyond its top three starters.