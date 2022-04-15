Smith will pitch out of the bullpen after Humberto Castellanos was named the starter for Sunday's game against the Mets, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Smith struggled in his season debut Sunday against the Padres, as he allowed five runs (four earned) on two hits and three walks while striking out two in one inning to take the loss. The southpaw made most of his appearances as a reliever in 2021, and he'll take on a bullpen role once again while Castellanos serves as a starter. Smith should be one of the top options to fill in as a starter if needed.