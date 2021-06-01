Smith improved his changeup while working out of the bullpen, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Smith not only became a better strike-thrower while working as a reliever, he refined his changeup into a usable fourth pitch. "We all know his spin -- his curveball and his slider -- that's how he strikes people out," Arizona pitching coach Matt Herges said. "(But) there have been outings where he hasn't had good feel for his slider and curveball and the changeup has completely rescued him." After being passed over for a number of starting opportunities, Smith makes his return to Arizona's rotation Tuesday.