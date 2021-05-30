Smith is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Mets, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 29-year-old opened the season in the rotation and was tagged for four runs (three earned) over three innings during his season debut against the Padres, and he's since been working out of the bullpen. Smith has pitched well as a reliever with a 2.70 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB across 30 innings. The left-hander topped 60 pitches over three frames May 23, so he may not face significant workload limitations while transitioning back to a starter.