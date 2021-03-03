Smith allowed six runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one over two innings in Tuesday's spring game against the Padres.

Smith didn't have his best stuff and wasn't able to put batters away when he got to two strikes. The big blow was a second-inning grand slam by San Diego's Fernando Tatis. The defense around him was sloppy, and Arizona's offense was quiet for a third straight game. About the best thing to say is that it was spring training and means nothing at this point.