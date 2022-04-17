The Diamondbacks optioned Smith to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

After he was tagged for five runs over three innings out of the bullpen in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Mets, Smith was unlikely to be available in relief for another day or two. The Diamondbacks thus elected to swap him off the 28-man active roster in favor of a fresh arm in Matt Peacock, who will be available as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen in Sunday's series finale.

More News