The Diamondbacks optioned Smith to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
After he was tagged for five runs over three innings out of the bullpen in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Mets, Smith was unlikely to be available in relief for another day or two. The Diamondbacks thus elected to swap him off the 28-man active roster in favor of a fresh arm in Matt Peacock, who will be available as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen in Sunday's series finale.
