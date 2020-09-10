Smith (COVID-19) will start Friday's game against the Mariners, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Smith will make his first start in over a month after working his way back from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The southpaw threw 70 pitches in an intrasquad game, so he should be well-rested and able to handle a heavy workload in his debut with the Diamondbacks.
