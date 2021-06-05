Smith will start Sunday against the Brewers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Smith opened the year in the Diamondbacks' rotation but made just one poor start before being shifted to a bullpen role. He recorded a 2.70 ERA in 30 innings of relief before moving back into the rotation for his previous outing Tuesday against the Mets. Injuries to several Arizona starters, including most recently Madison Bumgarner (shoulder), mean Smith should have the opportunity to make several more starts and could remain in the rotation the rest of the way if he pitches well enough to deserve the role.
