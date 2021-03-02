Smith will start Tuesday's spring game against the Padres, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
This will be the first chance this spring that Smith gets to try out the curveball he's been developing during the offseason. The left-hander dealt with COVID-19 last season but was able to get in four September appearances (three starts) for Arizona. He posted a 2.45 ERA with 12 strikeouts and six walks over 11 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Developing curveball•
-
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Avoids arbitration with Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Works four innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Another short outing Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Lifted after three innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Activated ahead of start•