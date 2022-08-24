Smith (finger) began a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and struck out three over three innings while giving up one earned run on two hits and one walk.

Smith underwent surgery Aug. 2 to address a fractured right pinkie finger, but because the procedure was to his non-throwing hand, he'll likely face a shorter recovery timeline than what's typically associated with the injury. The Diamondbacks are expected to bring Smith back as a multi-inning reliever, and his heavy workload Tuesday suggests he's already fairly stretched out and won't require an extended rehab assignment.