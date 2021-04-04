Smith (0-1) hurled three innings and took the loss against San Diego on Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out four.

The southpaw fell behind early in the contest, yielding a solo home run to the second hitter he faced (Manny Machado). He gave up four runs through two innings before settling down in the third and retiring his final three batters. Smith struggled with his control throughout the contest, throwing only 44 of 79 pitches for strikes and issuing three free passes, contributing to the short appearance. The 29-year-old will face a less formidable opponent in his next start, Friday versus Cincinnati.