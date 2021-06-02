Smith did not factor into the decision Tuesday, when he allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings in a 6-5 extra-inning win over the Mets.

Smith made his first start since the third game of the season and kept the Diamondbacks in the game. The left-hander faced the minimum number of batters through three innings before Dominic Smith launched a two-run home run in the fourth. Smith threw 58 pitches and likely earned another start, which lines up for Sunday in Milwaukee.