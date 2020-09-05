Smith (COVID-19) is scheduled to throw 70 pitches in an intrasquad game Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Smith, recently acquired from the Marlins, appears to be nearing a return. The Diamondbacks will see how the left-hander responds to the outing before deciding next steps.
