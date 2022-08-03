Smith underwent surgery on his right pinky finger Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Smith was injured following an outing Saturday when he punched something in frustration. The injury was first reported as a fractured hand, but Tuesday's report indicates it's a finger injury. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo did not have a timetable for Smith's return, though it's safe to assume he'll miss most, if not the rest, of the season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Diagnosed with fractured hand•
-
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Picks up win•
-
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Fires three scoreless frames•
-
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Eats innings in long relief•
-
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Delivers best outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Back in majors•