Smith allowed a hit and three walks over four scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Tuesday. He struck out two.

Smith threw 44-of-78 pitches for strikes in his longest start of the year, but he wasn't eligible for the win. He's amassed a 3.00 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 12 innings between the Diamondbacks and the Marlins this year. The 29-year-old Smith could get one more start this season versus the Rockies on Sunday, but it's unlikely he'd see more than the four innings he worked Tuesday.