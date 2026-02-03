Santana agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

The 39-year-old split the 2025 campaign between the Cubs and Guardians, finishing the regular season with 11 home runs, seven steals and a .219/.308/.325 slash line in 124 games. Santana was cut loose by Cleveland in late August before being picked up by Chicago, but he played just eight games with the Cubs before he accepted being optioned to the Arizona Complex League in late September. The veteran first baseman should fill the small side of a platoon with Pavin Smith in Arizona, with Santana's ability as a switch hitter providing a path to more at-bats than a traditional platoon player.