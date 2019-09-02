Kelly is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.

Kelly will sit for a second consecutive day while Alex Avila receives another turn behind the dish. Over his last 13 games, Kelly has recorded just six hits in 33 at-bats (.182 average), but the slump probably won't cost him his job as Arizona's primary catcher. Avila isn't lighting it up offensively of late, either, as he'll enter Monday with just two hits in 29 at-bats in his last 11 contests.