Kelly signed a contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday to avoid arbitration, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
It's the 26-year-old's first year of arbitration eligibility after posting a .221/.264/.385 slash line in 39 games during 2020. Kelly is expected to begin spring training as Arizona's starting catcher.
