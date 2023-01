Kelly signed a one-year, $4.275 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday to avoid arbitration, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Kelly's numbers took a substantial dip between 2021 and 2022, as the 28-year-old backstop slashed just .211/.282/.334 through 354 plate appearances last season. Kelly's decline, combined with the acquisition of Gabriel Moreno from Toronto, could end up limiting the number of chances he gets at the plate in 2023.