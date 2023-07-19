Kelly is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Kelly had started at catcher in each of Arizona's last three games while going 3-for-9 with a run scored. The Diamondbacks don't appear ready to pull the plug on Gabriel Moreno, however, so despite Kelly's recent uptick in starts, he still may be part of a timeshare behind the plate.
