Kelly went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 9-2 win over Colorado.

Perhaps as a reward for a four-game hit streak, Kelly was moved to the top of the order Saturday and extended the streak to five with a leadoff double. He came around to score the first of three runs Arizona plated during the opening frame. The catcher has hit safely in eight of the last nine contests, going 10-for-30 (.333) with three doubles, three home runs, eight RBI and eight runs scored during that stretch. This must be a great relief for Kelly, who suffered through a prolonged slump to start the season and was batting .098 as recently as June 12. It's unclear if he'll be taking over the leadoff spot permanently against left-handers, which lately has been filled by Jordan Luplow.